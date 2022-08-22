US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press Aug. 22, 2022 Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 9:29 p.m.
1 of5 Dmyto Shengur cleans rubble in front of the house which was damaged after Russian bombardment of residential area in Nikopol, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug, 22, 2022. In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant, Russian shelling wounded four people Monday, an official said. The city on the Dnipro River has faced relentless pounding since July 12 that has damaged some 850 buildings and sent about half its population of 100,000 fleeing. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 People look on a house which was damaged after Russian bombardment of residential area in Nikopol, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug, 22, 2022. In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant, Russian shelling wounded four people Monday, an official said. The city on the Dnipro River has faced relentless pounding since July 12 that has damaged some 850 buildings and sent about half its population of 100,000 fleeing. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A man collects copper wires on the market which was destroyed after Russian bombardment in Nikopol, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug, 22, 2022. In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant, Russian shelling wounded four people Monday, an official said. The city on the Dnipro River has faced relentless pounding since July 12 that has damaged some 850 buildings and sent about half its population of 100,000 fleeing. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. State Department on Monday issued a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urged U.S. citizens still in Ukraine to depart the country immediately.