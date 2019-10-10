US Navy to build ship named for Pennsylvania's state capital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Trump administration officials say the U.S. Navy plans to name a ship that has yet to be built after the city of Harrisburg.

The naming of the future USS Harrisburg was announced Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda, at an event that included state and local officials.

The $800 million amphibious landing platform dock will be built in Mississippi and is expected to be ready for service in two years or more.

Officials say the 684-foot U.S.S. Harrisburg will be used for amphibious and special operations efforts, as well as humanitarian missions.

A previous U.S.S. Harrisburg served as a troop transport during World War I.