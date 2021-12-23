US Navy says it seizes arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 1:02 a.m.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said it seized a large cache of assault rifles and ammunition being smuggled by a fishing ship from Iran likely bound for war-ravaged Yemen.
U.S. Navy patrol ships discovered the weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless fishing vessel in an operation that began on Monday in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea off Oman and Pakistan. Sailors boarded the vessel and found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, as well five Yemeni crew members.