US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An American who faces criminal charges for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country's state TV reported Monday — a move that may further heighten the tensions between the turbulent ex-Soviet nation and the United States.
The man, Evan Neumann, 48, of California, acknowledged in an interview with state TV channel Belarus 1 that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but rejected the charges, which include assaulting police, obstruction and other offenses. The channel aired excerpts of the interview on Sunday and promised to release the full version on Wednesday.