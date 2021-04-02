Car rams 2 officers at Capitol barricade; driver shot dead MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 2:44 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man rammed a car into two Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon before being shot to death by authorities when he got out of the vehicle while holding what appeared to be a knife, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
Both Capitol Police officers were taken to the hospital, with at least one in serious condition, the officials said. The suspect died at a hospital.
Written By
MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG