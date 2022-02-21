UNMC receives $2.2M grant to address nursing burnout

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has received a $2.2 million federal grant to address burnout among the state’s nurses as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into a third year.

The three-year grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services, the Omaha World-Herald reported. It’s part of an estimated $103 million in coronavirus relief funding to reduce burnout and promote mental health among the nation’s health care workforce.