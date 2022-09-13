UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 9:34 a.m.
GENEVA (AP) — With weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming, the world is “heading in the wrong direction,” the United Nations says in a new report that pulls together the latest science on climate change.
The World Meteorological Organization, in the latest stark warning about global warming, said weather-related disasters have increased fivefold over the last 50 years and are killing 115 per day on average – and the fallout is poised to worsen.