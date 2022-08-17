UN special envoy to Myanmar urges immediate halt to violence

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, met Wednesday with the head of its military-installed government and called for a halt to all violence on her first mission to the strife-torn country, her office said.
In her talks with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Heyzer amplified a recent call by the U.N. Security Council for full respect for human rights and the rule of law, the immediate cessation of all violence, and unfettered humanitarian access to all those in need, her office said in a statement.