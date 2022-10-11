UN seeks help for developing world hit by rising debt costs

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations' development program is calling on rich countries and financial institutions in them to do more to help alleviate a growing debt crisis faced by the world’s poorest countries, including by writing off debts — not just rescheduling them.
A report from UNDP released Tuesday comes amid meetings by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 countries in Washington that are expected to consider in part a growing debt crisis that is weighing on the developing world, as interest rates have climbed this year — raising the cost of borrowing.