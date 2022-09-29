UN renews ship inspections off Libya for smuggled migrants EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 5:14 p.m.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to authorize for another year the inspection of vessels off the coast of Libya suspected of smuggling migrants or engaging in human trafficking from the North African nation.
The resolution reaffirms the need to end the proliferation of smuggling operations in the Mediterranean Sea, which U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his latest report remains “among the deadliest routes for refugees and migrants trying to reach Europe.”
Written By
EDITH M. LEDERER