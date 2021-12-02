UN projects soaring humanitarian needs in world in 2022 JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press Dec. 2, 2021 Updated: Dec. 2, 2021 12:50 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - Senait Ambaw, right, who said her home had been destroyed by artillery, leaves by foot on a path near the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia, on Sept. 9, 2021. The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen as they face a raft of challenges such as war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - People inspect the site of an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov, 11, 2021. The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen as they face a raft of challenges such as war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. Hani Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - An Afghan girl looks out of her house in Kamar Kalagh village near Herat, Afghanistan, on Nov. 27, 2021. The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen as they face a raft of challenges such as war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - Afghan women wait to receive cash at a money distribution point organized by the World Food Program, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2021. The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen as they face a raft of challenges such as war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - A family prepares tea outside the Directorate of Disaster office where they are camped, in Herat, Afghanistan, on Nov. 29, 2021. The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen as they face a raft of challenges such as war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - Villagers leave their homes in the rain, carrying their belongings on donkeys, near the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia, on Sept. 9, 2021. The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen as they face a raft of challenges such as war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition gather near the front lines near Marib, Yemen, on June 19, 2021. The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen as they face a raft of challenges such as war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen which face a raft of challenges including war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.
The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in its annual overview of future needs, is projecting a 17% jump in the number of people who will need urgent assistance in 2022, and is appealing to donors to provide a record $41 billion to help 183 million people who are the most in need.