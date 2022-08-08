UN envoy: Only peace can end Israel-Palestinian violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. Mideast envoy warned Monday that the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants is “fragile” and the “cycles of violence" will only stop when an independent Palestinian state lives side-by-side with Israel.
Tor Wennesland called on Israeli and Palestinian leaders and the international community at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the latest violence “to strengthen diplomatic efforts to return to meaningful negotiations towards a viable two-state solution.”