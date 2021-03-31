UN envoy: Myanmar faces possibility of major civil war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Wednesday that the country faces the possibility of civil war “at an unprecedented scale” and urged the U.N. Security Council to consider “potentially significant action” to reverse the Feb. 1 military coup and restore democracy.
Christine Schraner Burgener didn’t specify what action she considered significant, but she painted a dire picture of the military crackdown in her virtual briefing to the council obtained by The Associated Press in which she also warned that the country “is on the verge of spiraling into a failed state.”