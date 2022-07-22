UN court to rule on jurisdiction in Rohingya genocide case MIKE CORDER, Associated Press July 22, 2022 Updated: July 22, 2022 3:57 a.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations' highest court is ruling Friday on whether to proceed with a landmark case that accuses Myanmar's rulers of genocide against the country's mainly Muslim Rohingya minority.
The International Court of Justice is set to deliver its decision on Myanmar's claims that the Hague-based court does not have jurisdiction and that the case filed by the tiny African nation of Gambia in 2019 is inadmissible.