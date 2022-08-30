UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The first vessel carrying grain from Ukraine to conflict-torn Yemen since the war started in Europe departed a Black Sea port on Tuesday, the U.N. food agency said. The move will help ease one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The World Food Program said the MV Karteria, with 37,000 metric tons of wheat grain on board, left the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny. The WFP-chartered vessel will stop first in Turkey, where the grain will be milled into flour before sailing to Yemen, where over 17 million people are struggling with acute hunger.