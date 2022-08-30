UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. political chief warned Tuesday that failure to resolve Libya’s pollical crisis and hold delayed elections poses a growing threat in the country, pointing to violent clashes a few days ago that killed at least 42 people and injured 159 others according to Libyan authorities.
Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council that the clashes between armed groups supporting rival claimants to be prime minister involved the indiscriminate use of medium and heavy weapons and also displaced 50 families, significantly damaged five health facilities, and affected two detention centers for migrants and refugees, involving a total of 560 people.