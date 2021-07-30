UN: 100,000 children in Ethiopia's Tigray face deadly hunger CARA ANNA, Associated Press July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 11 a.m.
1 of5 A Joint UN and INGOs team carries out a rapid response mechanism in response to the humanitarian needs of communities affected by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Monday July 19, 2021. More than 100,000 children in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region could face the most extreme and life-threatening form of malnutrition in the next year, the United Nations children’s agency warned on Friday July 30, 2021, as humanitarian aid remains blocked from the region of some 6 million people. (UNICEF via AP) UNICEF/AP Show More Show Less
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — More than 100,000 children in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region could face the most extreme and life-threatening form of malnutrition in the next year, the United Nations children’s agency warned on Friday, as humanitarian aid remains blocked from the region of some 6 million people.
The U.N. estimate, a tenfold increase over the usual caseload in Tigray, is based on “essentially the scenario we’re seeing now, in which the conflict escalates and food access is restricted,” Marixie Mercado with UNICEF’s emergency response team told The Associated Press.