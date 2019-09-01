UK's reputation takes global hit with Parliament shutdown

LONDON (AP) — Britain's parliamentary system and adherence to the rule of law has provided a model to emerging nations. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brusque decision to shut down Parliament for crucial weeks before the looming Brexit deadline is seen by some as proof that Britain, too, can be subject to a power grab.

Johnson's gambit may pay off if he is able to make Brexit a reality on Oct. 31 without doing grave damage to Britain's economy, but the widely held perception that he is shuttering Parliament to squelch debate (despite his claims to the contrary) has been roundly condemned in key parts of the former British Empire, including some where Queen Elizabeth II is still accorded the status of head of state.