UK police say man who shot and killed 5 had gun license

LONDON (AP) — Police investigating Britain’s first mass shooting in more than a decade — which left six dead, including the gunman — said Friday the motive was unclear but there were no immediate signs that the crime was an act of terrorism, or connected to right-wing groups.

Police identified the shooter as Jake Davison, 22, and said he had a gun license, but revealed few other details. Witnesses reported that he used a pump-action shotgun in his rampage on Thursday night, police said, though they wouldn't confirm what type of weapon it was and whether it was the one Davison was licensed to use.