UK opposition mulls whether to endorse Johnson election call

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a visit to West Yorkshire in England, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Prime Minister Boris Johnson kept up his push Thursday for an early general election as a way to break Britain's Brexit impasse, as lawmakers moved to stop the U.K. leaving the European Union next month without a divorce deal. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain's opposition parties are deciding whether to back Boris Johnson's call for an election, or try to put more pressure on the embattled prime minister first.

Jeremy Corbyn, who heads the main opposition Labour Party, is speaking to other party leaders Friday about a vote scheduled for next week.

Johnson has lost one such vote but plans to try again Monday, saying an election is the only way to break the deadlock over Brexit.

The opposition wants to be sure that Johnson can't take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a divorce agreement. Parliament is in the midst of passing a law that would compel the government to seek a Brexit postponement.

Johnson said Thursday he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than delay Brexit.