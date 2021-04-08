UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 9:48 a.m.
1 of15 A man walks past the National Covid Memorial Wall commemorating all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Familiy members bereaved by Covid-19 mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Fran Hall draws the last hearts as families bereaved by Covid-19 mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Fran Hall draws one of the last hearts as people paint red hearts to complete the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall to commemorate all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Familiy members bereaved by Covid-19 walk along the National Memorial Covid Wall with pictures of their loved ones to mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A woman takes a picture on her phone as people paint red hearts marking the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall to commemorate all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 A member of the grounds staff cuts the grass dotted with social distance markers in the parade ring before the start of the Liverpool NHS Day of the 2021 Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England, Thursday April 8, 2021. The Aintree Grand National 2021 is a the three day festival of horse racing first run in 1839.(Tim Goode/PA via AP) Tim Goode/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a display of cakes and desserts during a visit to Lemon Street Market in Truro, England, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to see how they are preparing to reopen ahead of Step 2 of the roadmap on Monday. Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain's slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Lemonheads Barber shop during a visit to Lemon Street Market in Truro, England, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to see how they are preparing to reopen ahead of Step 2 of the roadmap on Monday. Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain's slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Lemonheads Barber shop during a visit to Lemon Street Market in Truro, England, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to see how they are preparing to reopen ahead of Step 2 of the roadmap on Monday. Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain's slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LONDON (AP) — The U.K.'s COVID-19 vaccination program is beginning to break the link between infection and serious illness or death, according to the latest results from an ongoing study of the pandemic in England.
Researchers at Imperial College London found that COVID-19 infections dropped about 60% in March as national lockdown measures slowed the spread of the virus. People 65 and older were the least likely to be infected as they benefited most from the vaccination program, which initially focused on older people.