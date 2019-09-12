  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Pimlico Primary school in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to meet staff and students. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP) Photo: Toby Melville, AP / Reuters Pool
    Photo: Toby Melville, AP
Photo: Toby Melville, AP
LONDON (AP) — The British government is insisting its assessment that there could be food and medicine shortages, gridlock at ports and riots in the streets if there is a no-deal Brexit is a worst-case scenario, not what is likely to happen.

The stark picture of disruption represents the government's "reasonable worst case scenario" for leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 without a divorce agreement The government was forced to publish the document late Wednesday after lawmakers demanded it.

Opposition politicians say the "Operation Yellowhammer" document — the government's code name for its Brexit preparations — shows Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reckless to consider leaving the EU without a deal.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Thursday that "we are spending the money on doing lots of things to mitigate those assumptions."