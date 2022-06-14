UK flight due to leave for Rwanda despite migrant appeals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says the first deportation flight to Rwanda will take off Tuesday evening, regardless of how many people are on board, as immigration attorneys launch case-by-case appeals on behalf of the migrants scheduled for removal.

The comments came a day after two British courts refused to block the deportation flights, rejecting last-ditch appeals filed by immigration rights advocates and labor unions. British media report that individual appeals have already whittled down the number of migrants scheduled to be on the flight to seven of the 31 migrants told last week they would be on the flight.