UK braces for holiday COVID-19 surge, tighter restrictions Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 10:58 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. entered the final week before Christmas with the country bracing for post-celebration coronavirus fallout and Prime Minister Boris Johnson refusing Friday to rule out a fresh national lockdown after the holiday.
And when classes resume in the new year, schools are expected to roll out mass testing for students and staff, a plan that drew criticism because the government announced it at the last minute.