John Raoux/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fell for a third straight month as a surge in virus cases kept people away from stores during the holiday shopping season.

The report released Friday is yet another sign that the pandemic is slowing the U.S. economy. Last month, the country lost jobs for the first time since the spring. And government numbers out this week reported a spike in weekly unemployment claims, indicating that rising infections are forcing businesses to cut back and lay off workers.