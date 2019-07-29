U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary hosts Vessel Safety Check Day

Vessel Safety Check Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Port Milford Marina, 164 Rogers Ave., Milford.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be available to conduct free U.S. Coast Guard vessel safety checks. What's In it For Me?

Vessels passing safety checks are awarded a U.S. Coast Guard Vessel Safety Check Decal that informs boating law-enforcement and safety agencies that your boat was in full compliance with all Federal and State boating laws during a safety check for that year.

To sign up, contact Mike Granoth at michael.granoth@gmail.com or 203-693-1423.