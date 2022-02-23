U.N. official vows to step up aid after attack on Congo camp MOSES SAWASAWA, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 11:13 a.m.
BUNIA, Congo (AP) — A top U.N. peacekeeping official has vowed to step up humanitarian assistance to Congo's Ituri province, where militiamen killed at least 60 people at a displaced persons camp this month.
U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix made the pledge Tuesday on a visit to the region, stepping in after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres canceled his trip because of the mounting crisis in Ukraine.
Written By
MOSES SAWASAWA