CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed within one hour of each other on opposite sides of North Carolina's largest city, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday that officers were dispatched to a location near McAlway Road on the city's south side around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as Laquintin Marquis McManus, 24, was taken to a hospital where he died.