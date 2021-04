HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Two men have been arrested for their roles in a fatal shooting at a North Carolina tobacco store, authorities said.

Hillsborough police filed multiple charges against Doyle Edwards, 22, of Efland, including felony first-degree murder and felony larceny of a firearm, news outlets reported. Police also charged Chase Torain, 21, of Cedar Grove with misdemeanor simple assault.