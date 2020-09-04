https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Two-boys-woman-found-dead-in-Lansing-house-fire-15542814.php
Two boys, woman found dead in Lansing house fire
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A woman and two boys were found dead in a house fire in Michigan's capital, authorities said Friday.
The fire occurred Thursday night at a one-story house in Lansing. Firefighters arrived to find intense flames coming from the windows.
The boys were ages 4 and 8. The woman was 53. Their names weren't immediately released.
The fire was under investigation.
