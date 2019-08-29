Milford residents Sean Davis and Matthew Casey share the role of The Emcee in Fairfield Center Stage’s upcoming production of Cabaret. Performances run Sept. 13-28 at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield. For tickets, visit FairfieldCenterStage.org.
