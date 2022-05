This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD — Two commercial buildings, one on Bridgeport Avenue and the other on Naugatuck Avenue, have recently changed owners.

Michael Richetelli, president of Orange-based Colonial Properties, Inc., announced the sales of 773 Bridgeport Ave. for $1.05 million and 240 Naugatuck Ave. for $780,000.