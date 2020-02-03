Twin River announces deal for office space in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The company that operates Rhode Island's two casinos has selected a new site for its headquarters, it announced Monday.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. announced that it had entered into a letter of intent to occupy 12,000 square feet on the sixth floor of the Wexford Innovation Complex in Providence where it would house the executive, legal, finance, technology, and human resources sectors.

If the conditions of the letter of intent and lease are satisfied by June 30, the company that operates casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton hopes to occupy the space early next year.

Twin River's announcement comes days after the company unveiled a partnership with rival IGT to supply the casinos with video gambling terminals, at the same time setting aside to its objections to a proposed 20-year contract extension for IGT to run the state lottery.

“When we announced last year we would locate our corporate headquarters in our hometown of Providence, we noted we wanted to be a part of the city’s resurgence, but now, we want to be one of its catalysts," Marc Crisafulli, executive vice president of Twin River said in a statement.

Twin River also announced a proposal to sponsor naming rights for the park near the Wexford center for $100,000 per year for 23 years.