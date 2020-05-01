Turtle Dance Music Virtual Bubbles and Comedy Show May 7

Families with kids of all ages are invited to join on The Milford Public Library's Facebook page for The Virtual Concert: A Music, Bubble and Comedy Show with our friends at Turtle Dance Music, Thursday May 7 at 10:30 a.m. Featuring wonderful classic and original children's songs and tales, the program link will be accessible on the Milford Public Library's Facebook page.

The show engages children with songs, comedy, bubbles, and music technology. It is designed to be a fun, unique way to meet new friends that you might not have met before. Join for this novel 40-minute performance which will be accompanied by hands-on, visual, and sensory experiences. Kids will dance, sing, laugh, use their imaginations and connect with new friends.

This program is funded by the Friends of Milford Library. Reach out with any questions to mplchildren@milfordct.gov.