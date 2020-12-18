Turkish philanthropist on trial for alleged failed coup ties MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 11:38 a.m.
FILE - In this April 29, 2015 file photo, Osman Kavala, a Turkish philanthropist businessman and human rights defender is photographed, in Istanbul. Kavala rejected accusations of espionage and attempting to overthrow the government in connection to a failed coup four years ago, telling a court on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 that he opposes all efforts to takeover power by force. Osman Kavala addressed the court from his prison in the outskirts of Istanbul through a judicial video conference system in the opening hearing of a new trial against him, which human rights groups have denounced as unjust and politically-motivated.
Johannes Regenbrecht, center, Germany's Consul General in Istanbul, escorted by other unidentified members of various European Union countries' consulates in Istanbul, arrive at the court in Istanbul Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 to attend the opening hearing of a new trial against jailed Turkish businessman, philanthropist and human rights defender Osman Kavala, on charges connected with a failed 2016 coup.
A man walks outside a court in Istanbul Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 during the hearing of a new trial against jailed Turkish businessman, philanthropist and human rights defender Osman Kavala, on charges connected with a failed 2016 coup.
A lawyer arrives at the court in Istanbul Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 to attend the opening hearing of a new trial against jailed Turkish businessman, philanthropist and human rights defender Osman Kavala, on charges connected with a failed 2016 coup.
A Turkish police officer guards the perimeter of a court in Istanbul Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 during the hearing of a new trial against jailed Turkish businessman, philanthropist and human rights defender Osman Kavala, on charges connected with a failed 2016 coup.
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish philanthropist businessman and human rights defender denied accusations of espionage and attempting to overthrow the government in connection with a failed coup four years ago, telling a court on Friday that he opposes all efforts to take over power by force.
Osman Kavala addressed the court from his prison in the outskirts of Istanbul through a judicial video conference system during the opening hearing of a new trial against him, which human rights groups have denounced as unjust and politically motivated.
MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER