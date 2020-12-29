Turkey seeks arrest of businessman linked to US fraud scheme

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued a detention warrant against Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, a Turkish businessman with links to Utah-based business executives who have pleaded guilty to a $511 million tax credit scheme in the United States, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported.

Anadolu Agency said prosecutors issued the warrant against Korkmaz following a joint probe by Turkey’s financial crimes investigation and tax auditing authorities into an alleged $132 million money laundering scheme in Turkey.