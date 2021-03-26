Turkey detains students and supporters over LGBT flags March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 12:54 p.m.
1 of15 A plaincloth police officer detains a student during a rally outsider a courthouse in Istanbul, Friday, March 26, 2021. Turkish police detained dozens of people who assembled in a show of solidarity with 12 students who were taken into custody the previous day for unfurling rainbow flags. Students and faculty at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University have been demonstrating since January against Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a new rector who has links to his ruling party. Several clashes have broken out with police since then. STR/AP Show More Show Less
ISTANBUL (AP) — Police in Turkey detained dozens of people who assembled outside a courthouse Friday in a show of solidarity with 12 students who were taken into custody for unfurling rainbow flags, according to Turkish news reports. The detentions came amid growing government intolerance toward the LGBT community.
Students and faculty at Istanbul’s prestigious Bogazici University have been demonstrating regularly since January against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a new rector who has links Turkey's ruling party. Police and protesters have clashed several times.