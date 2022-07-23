Tunisians protest proposed constitution; call it "a coup"

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Small but loud demonstrations took place Saturday in the Tunisian capital of Tunis ahead of a referendum Monday on President Kais Saied’s proposed new constitution — a document that critics say helps him legitimize his power grab, which they call "a coup.”

On Saturday, a few hundred people marched on Bourguiba Avenue, the capital's main artery, to denounce the proposals to change the constitution to augment presidential powers and reduce the role of parliament and the prime minister. In sometimes violent clashes with police, about 10 people were arrested.