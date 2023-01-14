Tunisia's opposition to protest against president's rule

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Opposition parties and others angry at Tunisia’s economic crisis and the president’s increasingly authoritarian drift are planning to march through the capital on Saturday to mark 12 years since Tunisian protesters unleashed Arab Spring uprisings around the region.
The protest move comes after disastrous parliamentary elections last month in which just 11% of voters cast ballots. The elections are meant to replace and reshape a legislature that President Kais Saied dissolved in 2021. The second round has been set for Jan. 29.