Tulsa's Golden Driller statue gets Tesla-style makeover

City officials plan to unveil the new look at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa's iconic Golden Driller statue is joining the effort to lure automaker Tesla to build its new U.S. assembly plant in Oklahoma's second-largest city.

The 75-foot tall statue in the heart of the city is getting a makeover that includes a bright-red Tesla logo on its chest and a mask to make the oil field worker resemble Tulsa CEO Elon Musk. City officials plan to unveil the new look at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The company has reportedly picked Tulsa and Austin, Texas, as finalists for its new factory that is expected to employ more than 10,000 people. No timeline for a decision has been announced.

Oklahoma touts its low tax rates and cost of living, particularly its low utility costs, when trying to woo businesses from other states. An auto manufacturer would qualify for numerous tax incentives, including a Quality Jobs program that provides cash rebates to companies that create good-paying jobs, a sales tax exemption that covers purchases of machinery and equipment, and a five-year property tax exemption. The state also has a specific automotive engineer tax credit that provides a corporate income tax credit of up to 10% of the engineer's salary, and a $5,000 annual income tax credit to the worker.