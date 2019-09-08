Tulsa Transit provides a glimpse of new Aero bus station

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Bus Rapid Transit systems are often sold as providing the speed and convenience of rail service without the cost and time required to construct a rail system.

That was evident on a recent Monday morning when one of Tulsa's Aero Bus Rapid Transit buses pulled up to a newly completed Aero bus station at the corner of Apache Street and Peoria Avenue.

There was no need to step up from the station platform to get onto the bus.

"Now, we can pull straight up to the station, not have to deploy a ramp in case you have a wheelchair," Liann Alfaro, planning and marketing director for Tulsa Transit, told the Tulsa World. "People should be able to step right on. It's just like if you were getting on a train."

The city's BRT system is not expected to be operational until late fall or early winter, but on a recent Monday, Tulsa Transit officials gave the media the opportunity to view one of the first two completed Aero bus stations, both of which are at the intersection of Apache and Peoria.

Fifty stations — 42 standard and eight smaller — are under construction along the 18-mile BRT route that runs from 54th Street North to 81st Street and Lewis Avenue.

Most standard BRT stops will have real-time bus information signs and, for the visually impaired, the option of pushing a button to prompt an audio announcement.

All standard BRT bus stops will have level boarding platforms, overhead shelters, benches, bike racks and handrails.

The smaller stations, known as constrained stations, are spread out along the Peoria Avenue route in locations where ridership has historically been the lowest. Smaller stations will have their own signage, an overhead shelter and a small bench. Most smaller stations will have real-time bus information signs and the push-button audio option.

Elliott Stiles, the city's project manager for the BRT system construction, said the smaller bus stops could be upgraded to standard stations should the need arise.

"That is driven by the ridership numbers," he said.

Alfaro said she hopes all Tulsans, especially those living along Peoria Avenue, will give the new BRT system a try.

"We would love to see families on the bus," she said. "We would love to see professionals on the bus to be able to get to work because this route will go into and out of downtown."

The BRT system's biggest selling points are speed and shorter waiting times. During peak weekday hours — 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. — riders will wait no longer than 15 minutes for a bus and no more than 20 minutes during off-peak hours. The Saturday wait time is no more than 20 minutes, and Sunday's is no more than 30.

The shorter waiting times are made possible in part by technology in the buses that allows green traffic lights to be extended to give the buses time to pass through an intersection.

"The goal a lot of the times was to try and put these stations on the far side of the intersection so the buses can get through," Stiles said. "That reduces the chances of having people that have to whip around them because they want to turn right, but they are blocked by the bus."

The city is spending approximately $20 million in Improve Our Tulsa and Vision Tulsa funds to pay for the buses, bus stations and other capital needs.

Tulsa Transit expects to spend about $3.3 million in fiscal year 2020 to operate the BRT system. That figure includes the costs Tulsa Transit would have spent to operate Route 105, which the BRT system is absorbing.

About half of that cost will be paid for with Vision Tulsa funds, with the remainder from the city's general fund.

Alfaro said she sees the Aero BRT system as a great step forward for the city.

"We are going to be moving in the same direction some of the other cities are moving," she said. "At least try it once. See if it works for you once."

Alfaro could not provide a specific start date as to when Tulsans can try out the new system. The Tulsa World reported in July that the starting date had been pushed back until late November, when the company contracted to construct the bus stops is expected to have them completed.

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by the Tulsa World.