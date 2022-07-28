Tulsa Public Schools removes graphic books from library

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials at Tulsa Public Schools said Thursday that they removed two sexually graphic books from school libraries following criticism from several elected leaders.
“When we were made aware of two books with inappropriate images, we immediately asked the secondary schools that had them to remove them from their libraries," the district said in a statement. “When school resumes, we will follow our process and more carefully review books in question. We are also working to understand the selection process used and will modify as needed."