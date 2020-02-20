Tucson City Council is opposing sanctuary cities ban bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson City Council has voted to oppose controversial state legislation that would seek voter approval to enshrine an Arizona-wide ban on sanctuary cities in the state constitution.

The Republican-led Legislature already has taken the first steps to pass the legislation for a constitutional ban on sanctuary cities, or jurisdictions that limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The state already has an existing ban on sanctuary cities, implemented in 2011.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that while no local jurisdictions in Arizona meet the definition of a sanctuary city, and the city of Tucson overwhelmingly rejected a ballot proposition to become one in November, law enforcement agencies in Tucson have adopted immigrant-friendly policies.