Trump visiting Baltimore for first time since disparaging it

President Donald Trump talks about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday makes his first visit to Baltimore since describing it nearly two months ago as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."

Trump won't be inspecting conditions in the city, though. Instead, he'll be speaking to congressional Republicans attending an annual retreat in a hotel on the city's waterfront.

Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather nearby. But inside, the president will find a friendly audience of legislators whose political futures are closely tied to how well he performs in next year's election.

By midday Thursday, protesters already were making their presence felt. They inflated a giant rat carrying a cell phone and adorned with yellow hair and a red tie to make clear their mocking intentions.