Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2022 Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 2:14 p.m.
1 of9 Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, is joined by his running mate state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez, as he speaks Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers says that his Republican opponent Tim Michels will not be able to distance himself from Donald Trump in the race, calling the former president's endorsement a "problem." Scott Bauer Show More Show Less
2 of9 Tim Michels claims victory in the Republican primary for governor, late Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Tuscan Hall Venue and Catering in Waukesha, Wis. He will face incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, in the general election. At left, is his wife, Barbara Michels. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mark Hoffman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez, meet for breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis., after Rodriguez won the lieutenant governor primary on Tuesday. They will face Republican Tim Michels and his running mate state Sen. Roger Roth. Scott Bauer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Tim Michels bounds on stage to claim victory in the Republican primary for governor, late Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Tuscan Hall Venue and Catering in Waukesha, Wis. He will face incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, in the general election. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mark Hoffman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to reporters March 16, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Vos defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 8, overcoming intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn't pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. Show More Show Less
8 of9 Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, with her husband, Joel Kleefisch, right, speaks to supporters at the Cornerstone Sports Pub in Oconomowoc, Wis., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Mike De Sisti/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin's primary, but both Democrats and Republicans said Wednesday that the former president's involvement in key races for governor and U.S. Senate could come back to hurt them in the swing state.
Trump's pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won't be able to moderate in the general election.