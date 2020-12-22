Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands KEVIN FREKING, ANDREW TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 9:49 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump late Tuesday threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive pandemic relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed.
Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign it. He said the bill would deliver too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.
