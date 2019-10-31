Trump says US, China seek new site to sign trade agreement

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a dinner marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. BEIJING (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party is holding a key meeting amid a drastically slowing economy, ongoing protests in Hong Kong and pushback abroad against Beijing's global ambitions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. and China are working to secure a new site to sign "phase one" of their trade agreement and the location will be announced soon.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) had been expected to sign the document at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in mid-November. But Chile announced Wednesday that it was canceling the event due to ongoing mass demonstrations.

Negotiators have been working out details of the modest trade deal that sidesteps some of the biggest issues dividing the countries.

Trump nonetheless claims in a tweet that the agreement represents "about 60% of total deal."

The White House says Trump called Chile's president Wednesday to express support for the country and for the decision to cancel the summit.