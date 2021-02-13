Trump's speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote, LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 12:47 a.m.
1 of11 Bruce Castor, left, and Michael van der Veen, lawyers for former President Donald Trump, arrive at the Capitol on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 In this image from video, Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Jason Miller, Senior Adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, arrives at the Capitol on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP) Bill Clark/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 In this image from video, security video is shown to senators as House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is followed by reporters as she walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, after the third day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., poses for a photo with Vincent Scalise of the New York National Guard on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, looks out from the Senate floor to the Senate Reception room on the fourth day of the Senate Impeachment trials for Trump on Capitol Hill, Friday, Feb 12, 2021 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Jabin Botsford/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol after a speedy trial that laid bare the violence and danger to their own lives and the fragility of the nation's tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Barely a month since the deadly riot, closing arguments are set for the historic impeachment trial as senators arrive for a rare Saturday session, all under the watch of armed National Guard troops still guarding the iconic building.
Written By
LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK