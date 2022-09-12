Trump's lawyers call Mar-a-Lago probe 'misguided'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WASHINGTON (AP) — A criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret information at former President Donald Trump's Florida home has “spiraled out of control," his lawyers said Monday in urging a judge to leave in place a directive that temporarily halted core aspects of the Justice Department's probe.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week granted the Trump team's request for the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month, and prohibited for now the department from examining the documents for investigative purposes.