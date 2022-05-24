Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump hopes to avoid a stinging defeat in the Georgia governor's race on Tuesday as Republican primary voters decide the fate of the former president's hand-picked candidate to lead one of the most competitive political battlegrounds in the U.S.
In all, five states are voting, including Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota. But none has been more consumed by Trump and his lie that the 2020 election was stolen than Georgia.